TAKE-A-LOOK-Kenya awaits outcome of election dispute
March 15, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-Kenya awaits outcome of election dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Defeated presidential contender Raila Odinga has refused to
accept last week's win by Uhuru Kenyatta, who faces charges of
crimes against humanity, and plans a legal challenge.
    For stories, please double click on the codes in brackets:
    
  LATEST NEWS
> Odinga delays legal challenge to vote          
> Peace holds in heartlands of election losers   
> West congratulates Kenya on vote, not Kenyatta 
> Kenyatta declared winner of presidential vote  
> At least 15 killed on Kenya coast on vote day  
> Somali rebels warn of "long" war ahead of vote 
> Judges threatened ahead of Kenyan vote         
 
  ANALYSIS/CONTEXT
> West walks diplomatic tight-rope               
> Kenyatta follows father into top job           
> Odinga in familiar role after poll defeat      
> Kenya leaves rates on hold after election      
> Kenya port embodies challenges for new leader  
> Slow vote count tests technology for Africa    
> New president will face headache on coast      
> Kenyatta bid creates diplomatic headache       
> Election worries slows Kenya oil search        
> Kenya vote to spur economic gain, then pain    
> Cash, sexism keep women out of Kenyan politics 

  BACKGROUND
> Kenya's election and the main candidates       
> Interactive timeline on Kenya   link.reuters.com/qyz36t

 (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom)

