FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE-A-LOOK-Kenya votes for a new president
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-Kenya votes for a new president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kenyans choose a new president on Monday in a closely fought
election that has divided the east African nation.
    For stories, please double click on the codes in brackets:
    
  LATEST NEWS
> Odinga alleges unfairness before Kenyan vote   
> Intimidation, machetes point to vote violence  
> ICC prosecutors see Kenyatta trial delayed     
> Somali rebels warn of "long" war ahead of vote 
> Kenyan PM denounces plot to rig vote           
> Judges threatened ahead of Kenyan vote         
> Kenyatta cleared to run despite ICC charges    
    
  ANALYSIS/CONTEXT
> Kenya braces for repeat of election bloodshed  
> Ethnicity, ICC heat up Kenya presidential race 
> Kenyatta bid creates diplomatic headache       
> Election worries slows Kenya oil search        
> Kenya on alert for election "hate speech"      
> Kenya vote to spur economic gain, then pain    
> Cash, sexism keep women out of Kenyan politics 
> Neighbours worried over Kenya vote violence    
> Election fears knock Kenya's tourism hopes     
> Kenya city fears violence re-run ahead of vote 
> Foreign athletes wary of Kenyan poll violence  
    
  BACKGROUND
> Kenya's election and the main candidates       
> Interactive timeline on Kenya   link.reuters.com/qyz36t

 (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.