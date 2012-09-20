AfDB approves $348 mln to fund Ethiopia-Kenya power line

NAIROBI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank has approved a $348 million loan for Ethiopia and Kenya to finance a cross-border power line, the second phase of a $1.26 billion project to help improve power supply.

Ethiopia is poised to generate revenue exporting power from its hydropower resources to Kenya, which is facing constant power blackouts.

Kenya, east Africa’s biggest economy, has been investing in its infrastructure, including expanding power supplies to meet growing demand amid robust economic activity.

The electricity will originate from a number of existing and future power plants in Ethiopia.

AfDB said Ethiopia would receive $232 million of the funding, while Kenya would take $116 million.

The World Bank approved the first phase of the funding in July, totalling $684 million

The project, a 1,068 km high-voltage transmission line, is co-funded by the World Bank, the French Development Agency and the Ethiopian and Kenyan governments.

An estimated one in three people in Africa has access to electricity, according to the World Bank. (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Dan Lalor) (nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; Tel: +254202224717)