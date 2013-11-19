FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya energy regulator cuts electricity tariffs
November 19, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya energy regulator cuts electricity tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kenya’s energy regulator has cut the unit cost of electricity, which could translate to savings of about 11 percent for all customers on their electricity bills, it said on Tuesday.

High electricity costs and frequent outages are cited as some of the biggest challenges facing businesses and households in east Africa’s biggest economy.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said cost per kilowatt hour of electricity will ease to 15.51 shillings ($0.18) from next month to June, before dropping to 13.44 shillings in the following year.

During the fiscal year starting July 2015, the cost will fall further to 12.26 shillings, ERC said, attributing the cuts to rising energy generation as new plants are commissioned.

Both commercial and private customers will enjoy an average savings rate of 11.2 percent in the 2014/15 fiscal year on their bills and an average of 6.4 percent in the following year, ERC said.

$1 = 86.5000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic and James Jukwey

