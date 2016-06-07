FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kenya hit by nationwide blackouts, restoration efforts underway
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 7, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Kenya hit by nationwide blackouts, restoration efforts underway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 7 (Reuters) - Kenya was hit by a nationwide blackout on Tuesday, but efforts to restore power were underway, the country's sole electricity distributor said.

Kenya Power said on Twitter some parts of the grid were already back online. It did not say what had caused the blackout.

Blackouts occur regularly in Kenya, partly because of an ageing energy network and insufficient generation capacity. Many businesses in Nairobi and other big towns own generators as backups. On Tuesday, a deafening drone of generators could be heard in parts of Nairobi.

"We are having a national blackout," Kenya Power said on Twitter. "Restoration is in progress and we have managed to restore Western parts of the country."

Areas where power was restored included West Kenya, North and South Rift and Nairobi South, the company said.

Writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.