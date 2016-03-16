FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Britain's Tullow says makes new oil find in Kenya
March 16, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Britain's Tullow says makes new oil find in Kenya

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Kenyan energy minister comment)

NAIROBI, March 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Tullow Oil said on Wednesday it had made an oil find in Kenya, which could mean opening up a second oil basin for development in the country south of finds already made.

The East African nation and neighbouring Uganda have both made oil finds that have yet to start commercial production, part of a string of energy discoveries along the east coast of Africa.

“The first well in the Kerio Valley Basin, Cheptuket-1, has encountered good oil shows across a gross interval of over 700 metres,” Tullow said in a statement about the new find.

“We believe this encouraging initial result has the potential to open up a second prolific basin in Kenya,” it said, although it added that the pace of follow-up activity was “set to be modest”.

Low oil prices have prompted international oil firms to reduce spending on exploration and development.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter told a news conference: “The basin is good, they have encountered good oil shows.” He did not elaborate.

Tullow is working with partners Africa Oil and A.P. Moller-Maersk to develop finds in the South Lokichar Basin in northwest Kenya, where recoverable reserves have been put at an estimated 600 million barrels. (Reporting by Edmund Blair, Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
