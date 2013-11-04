FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Equity Bank posts 7 pct rise in 9-month pretax profit
#Financials
November 4, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya's Equity Bank posts 7 pct rise in 9-month pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Equity Bank Group said on Monday its pretax profit for the first nine months of the year rose 7 percent to 12.6 billion shillings ($147.45 million).

Equity, which focuses on the lower-income part of the market, and also operates in Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Rwanda, said in a statement its total interest income rose 4 percent to 23.6 billion shillings from 22.7 billion shillings in the same period in 2012. ($1 = 85.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

