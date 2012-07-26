FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Equity Bank H1 pretax profit up 29 pct
July 26, 2012 / 12:59 PM / 5 years ago

Kenya's Equity Bank H1 pretax profit up 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 26 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Equity Bank posted a 29 percent rise in its pretax profit for the first half of 2012, thanks to an increase in interest income, it said on Thursday.

The bank, which is the largest bank by number of depositors and whose shares are among the most frequently traded on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, said pretax profit rose to 7.62 billion shillings, while net interest income was up 55 percent to 11.28 billion shillings. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)

