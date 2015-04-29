UPDATE 1-Kenya's Equity Bank says Q1 pretax profit rises 13 pct

(Adds comment from chief executive, details)

NAIROBI, April 29 (Reuters) - Equity Bank of Kenya’s first-quarter pretax profit rose 13 percent rise to 6.11 billion shillings ($64.69 million), lifted by a rise in interest income.

The lender, the biggest in the east African country by depositors, saw interest income rise 13 percent to 9.47 billion shillings, Chief Executive James Mwangi said.

“We are highly optimistic that growth momentum will be maintained throughout the year,” Mwangi said. He added the group has signed up 730,000 customers since October for its mobile phone-based financial service platform, a key area of growth.

Non funded income like gains from trading forex jumped 36 percent to 5.62 billion shillings, Mwangi said.

The bank, which operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Sudan, said total costs rose 24 percent to 7.13 billion shillings, mainly due to investments in the group’s IT infrastructure network and the roll out of its banking agents.

The the agent network, mostly made up of small shop owners in underbanked rural areas, now stands at about 20,000 and has come to an end after three years.

“The mopping of the savings under the mattress is very powerful,” said Mwangi, adding that the initiative has boosted the bank’s deposits by 35 percent compared to the first quarter in 2014.