NAIROBI, May 26 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Equity Bank Group said on Tuesday it planned to expand its operations into the Democratic Republic of Congo, its chief executive officer said.

CEO James Mwangi told a news conference the move was subject to regulatory approval and did not give a time frame for its entry, nor the cost of the investment.

“Today we announce the objective of making our first step outside east Africa,” Mwangi said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)