NAIROBI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Equity Bank of Kenya reported on Thursday a pretax profit for the group of 19.0 billion Kenyan shillings ($220 million) in 2013, up from 17.4 billion shillings in 2012.

The lender, the biggest in the east African country by the number of depositors, released the figures in a statement that showed non-interest income climbing faster than interest income. ($1 = 86.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by George Obulutsa)