Kenya's Equity Bank posts 25 pct jump in 9-month pretax profit
October 30, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's Equity Bank posts 25 pct jump in 9-month pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Equity Bank Group reported on Thursday a 25 percent jump in pretax profits for the first nine months of the year, citing growth in non-interest income and a drop in provisions for bad debts.

Equity, which focuses on the lower-income part of the market, and also operates in Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Rwanda, said profit rose to 15.82 billion shillings ($177.16 million) as non-interest income rose 23 percent.

1 US dollar = 89.3000 Kenyan shilling Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
