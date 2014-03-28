FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Safaricom, Bharti receive conditional approval to buy Kenyan rival
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 28, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Safaricom, Bharti receive conditional approval to buy Kenyan rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Airtel will also pay a $5.4 mln fee)

NAIROBI, March 28 (Reuters) - Kenya’s telecoms regulator granted conditional approval to the nation’s biggest telecoms operators, Safaricom and the local unit of Bharti Airtel to buy the No. 3 network, Yu, operated by India’s Essar Telecoms.

The regulator said on Friday it would approve the deal, subject to Safaricom and Airtel each paying a $5.4 million fee for the licence belonging to YU. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.