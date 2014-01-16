Kenya unlikely to begin Eurobond roadshow week of Jan 20 -source

LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya is unlikely to begin meetings with fixed-income investors the week of January 20 as originally expected, a source close to the deal told IFR on Thursday.

“The roadshow likely won’t happen next week,” the source said, without giving any details on the new timing of a potential transaction.

Market sources told IFR and Reuters earlier in January that the sovereign was expected to begin meetings with investors the week of January 20 ahead of its potential debut Eurobond issue.

The sovereign, rated B1/B+/B+, is looking to raise USD1.5bn through the sale, which is being arranged by JP Morgan, Barclays and Standard Bank.

The banks declined to comment. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)