FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya to press ahead with Eurobond, undeterred by tapering
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya to press ahead with Eurobond, undeterred by tapering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Kenya is going ahead with plans to issue a debut Eurobond despite volatility in the markets following the onset of tapering of the economic stimulus programme in the United States, its finance minister said on Monday.

“We have not seen major revision of interest rates globally and that is why we are working quite fast to ensure we complete the process as quickly as possible,” Henry Rotich said.

East Africa’s biggest economy plans to borrow up to $2 billion from financial markets abroad, with marketing scheduled to start this month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.