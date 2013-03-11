UPDATE 2-Kenya to issue $1 bln debut Eurobond after peaceful vote

* FinMin says Eurobond expected to be launched in September

* Money from the bond to boost infrastructure spending, jobs

* Says polls will help increase economic growth

NAIROBI, March 11 (Reuters) - Kenya will issue a $1 billion debut sovereign bond in September after the conclusion of a largely peaceful vote in east Africa’s biggest economy, Finance Minister Robinson Githae said on Monday.

Uhuru Kenyatta, indicted for crimes against humanity, was declared winner of the presidential election on Saturday, but rival Raila Odinga said he would peacefully challenge the outcome in court.

Investors fretted violence would disrupt the Kenyan vote, but Githae said the peaceful polls showed the country had matured democratically, after the last election in 2007 ended in violence that cut annual growth to 1.7 percent in 2008 from 7.1 percent previously.

“Our institutions are working and working properly,” Githae told a news conference.

“This will send a very strong signal especially to the international community that political stability is firmly in place in Kenya.”

He added that the government expected economic growth, which the International Monetary Fund estimates at 4.5-5 percent last year, to accelerate due to the peaceful elections.

“We expect to see increased capital inflows and especially foreign direct investment. We also expect to see improved performance in the tourism industry and this should translate to higher economic growth,” he said.

Kenya’s initial plans to issue a $500 million Eurobond were delayed by the post-election violence in early 2008 and the global financial crisis.

Githae said the bond is likely to be launched in September and the money raised would be channelled towards infrastructure projects designed to create jobs and make the economy more competitive.

“The projects are not yet determined. What we are going to do in the context of this budget that we are preparing we will assign (the funds) in the area of infrastructure,” said Joseph Kinyua, permanent secretary in the finance ministry.

“It can only go in the area of either roads or energy.”