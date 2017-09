LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya will meet fixed-income investors in the US and UK from June 5 ahead of a potential debut US dollar Eurobond, according to a source.

The sovereign, rated B+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, has hired Barclays, JP Morgan, Standard Bank and QNB Capital to arrange the meetings for a potential benchmark-sized transaction. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)