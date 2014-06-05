FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan economy to expand 6.4 pct in 2015 - Eurobond document
June 5, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan economy to expand 6.4 pct in 2015 - Eurobond document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 5 (Reuters) - Kenya’s economic growth will rise to 6.4 percent in 2015 from a forecast 5.8 percent this year while inflation in 2014 will be around 7.5 percent, according to a preliminary prospectus for Kenya’s debut Eurobond.

“Inflation will remain in the upper limit target of 7.5 percent in 2014,” said the prospectus, seen by Reuters on Thursday. Kenya’s inflation increased to 7.30 percent in the year to May from 6.41 percent a month earlier.

The preliminary prospectus did not give the size, tenor or other specific details about the Eurobond, which is expected to raise up to $2 billion. The Eurobond investor roadshow began on Thursday.

Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
