FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan battery maker Eveready says profit hit by currency move
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
February 3, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 4 years ago

Kenyan battery maker Eveready says profit hit by currency move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Kenyan battery maker Eveready said its full-year pretax profit fell 12 percent on the year to 60.4 million shillings ($698,700), hit by adverse foreign exchange movements.

The group registered an 11 percent growth in shilling revenues compared to a year earlier, but a 35 percent decline in export revenues resulted in 4 percent overall revenue growth, the company said in a statement.

It said exports were also hit by distribution challenges in Tanzania, but did not give details.

$1 = 86.4500 Kenyan shillings Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.