FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya bourse launches new trading platform for bonds
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya bourse launches new trading platform for bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Nairobi Securities Exchange launched on Friday a new system for trading corporate and government bonds that will enable the trading of bonds issued in foreign currencies.

The 60-year-old exchange, which listed its own shares earlier this month, plans to use the funds raised from that sale to offer more products including trading of futures.

NSE is used as an entry point into east Africa by foreign investors seeking exposure to the fast-growing economies in the region. Several Kenyan firms are cross-listed on other bourses in the region. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.