Pancontinental completes survey on third Kenyan block
March 22, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 6 years

Pancontinental completes survey on third Kenyan block

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s Pancontinental Oil and Gas has completed seismic surveys on a third Kenyan offshore exploration block which the company said should add considerable potential to the block’s hydrocarbon prospects.

The Australian company said it had completed seismic surveys on the Nanaa prospect in block L8. The Australian company plans to start drilling a second prospect in L8 in the third quarter of this year.

“The new Nanaa 3D survey should add considerable volumetric potential to the L8 inventory of hydrocarbon prospects and leads and in the event of success on Mbawa we expect to have a substantial ready-made inventory of follow-up opportunities for drilling,” Pancontinental’s Chief Executive Officer Barry Rushworth said in a statement.

Data processing and analysis would be completed by the end of 2012, the company said.

Pancontinental with partners holds exploration licences for four blocks off Kenya’s Lamu archipelago - L10A, L10B, L6 and L8.

Pancontinental said in January it had completed 2D and 3D seismic surveys on blocks L10A and L10B and expected to analyse and map them later this year, ahead of exploratory drilling.

The explorer plans to drill two wells in block L10A and L10B between 2013 and 2014, according to its work plan. It plans to drill one well on block L6 between 2012 and 2013 and one well on the Mbawa prospect on block L8 this year.

Pancontinental said late last year it planned to raise up to $15 million through a cash call to fund its exploration activity in Kenya and Namibia and shore up its working capital.

Kenya has no proven oil or gas reserves, but interest in east Africa’s hydrocarbon potential has been fuelled by gas discoveries in Tanzania and Mozambique and billions of barrels of oil in Uganda.

The offshore East African margin, including Kenya, has become an international hot spot for oil and gas exploration. (Editing by Richard Lough)

