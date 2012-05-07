FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tullow Oil says encounters more oil in Kenya well
May 7, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Tullow Oil says encounters more oil in Kenya well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 7 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc has found more oil in a well it is drilling in Kenya after striking the country’s first-ever oil discovery in March, the Africa-focused British firm said on Monday.

The company said it had encountered a total net oil pay in excess of 100 metres across multiple reservoir zones in the Ngamia-1 well it is drilling on Block 10BB with its partner Africa Oil Corp.

Tullow said the well, which is in Kenya’s far northern county of Turkana, had so far been drilled to a depth of 1,515 metres.

“A total pay count greater than 100 metres has now been discovered over a gross oil-bearing interval of 650 metres,” Tullow said in a statement.

Tullow said in March that it had encountered in excess of 20 metres of net oil pay after drilling to a depth of 1,041 metres.

