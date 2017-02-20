FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ten firms express interest in Kenya road building partnership
February 20, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 6 months ago

Ten firms express interest in Kenya road building partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ten companies have expressed interest in building a major road project from Nairobi into the Rift Valley and managing it for 30 years, Kenya's Public Private Partnership Unit (PPPU) has said in a statement.

The East African nation is seeking more private investment to maintain the pace of spending on highways, railways and other vital assets while reducing the budget deficit.

The Public Private Partnership model has been touted as a promising route to fund new infrastructure across Africa, a continent that struggles with poor transport networks.

But analysts say financing has often stumbled over government guarantees and revenue sharing deals. The statement did not name the interested companies. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

