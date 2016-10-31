FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Kenya's GDP growth seen at 5.9 pct in 2016 - World Bank
October 31, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 10 months ago

Kenya's GDP growth seen at 5.9 pct in 2016 - World Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy is predicted to grow by 5.9 percent in 2016 and by 6.1 percent in 2018, up from 5.6 percent last year, the World Bank said on Monday.

"This is a relatively robust performance against an average growth of 1.7 percent forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2016," the World Bank said in its latest economic update for Kenya.

In its March update, the bank had forecast growth of 5.9 percent in 2016, and 6 percent in 2017. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Katharine Houreld and Gopakumar Warrier)

