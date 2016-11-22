FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Kenya's HF Group's 9-month pretax profit up 10 pct
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 22, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 9 months ago

Kenya's HF Group's 9-month pretax profit up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Kenya's HF Group, a mortgages-focused lender, posted a 10 percent year-on-year jump in its nine-month pretax profit to 1.2 billion shillings ($11.79 million), it said on Tuesday.

The group, which also develops properties, said profit was buoyed by higher net interest income on the back of an increase in loans during the period.

Net interest income surged 15 percent to 3.1 billion shillings as loans grew 8 percent to 53.9 billion shillings.

It attributed the rise in lending to its "aggressive expansion strategy", for the banking subsidiary, without offering more details. ($1 = 101.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
