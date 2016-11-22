Kenya's HF Group's 9-month pretax profit up 10 pct

NAIROBI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Kenya's HF Group, a mortgages-focused lender, posted a 10 percent year-on-year jump in its nine-month pretax profit to 1.2 billion shillings ($11.79 million), it said on Tuesday.

The group, which also develops properties, said profit was buoyed by higher net interest income on the back of an increase in loans during the period.

Net interest income surged 15 percent to 3.1 billion shillings as loans grew 8 percent to 53.9 billion shillings.

It attributed the rise in lending to its "aggressive expansion strategy", for the banking subsidiary, without offering more details. ($1 = 101.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Sunil Nair)