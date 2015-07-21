FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Housing Finance H1 pretax profit up 3 pct
July 21, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Housing Finance H1 pretax profit up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 21 (Reuters) - Kenyan mortgage firm Housing Finance Group said on Tuesday its first-half pretax profit rose 3 percent to 699.65 million shillings ($7 million), thanks to rising interest income.

Net interest income rose to 1.71 billion shillings from 1.34 billion shillings in the first six months of 2014, while net loans and advances to customers rose to 49.98 billion shillings from 38.81 billion shillings.

Earnings per share fell to 2.79 shillings from 4.11 shillings - a drop attributed to the listing of an additional 116 million shares during the year from a rights issue.

$1 = 102.1000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia

