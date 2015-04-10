FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Home Afrika says 2014 profit to fall by a quarter
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Home Afrika says 2014 profit to fall by a quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 10 (Reuters) - Kenyan property developer Home Afrika Ltd said on Friday its 2014 profit would be at least 25 percent lower than the previous year, hurt by a delay in developing its infrastructure projects during the year.

The firm however said it expected improved performance in the second half of this year, buoyed by revenues from new roads and development of its flagship commercial and residential real estate project in Kiambu County, near Nairobi.

Home Afrika, which is listed on the Nairobi bourse’s segment for small firms, posted a 73 percent drop in its 2014 first half pretax profit, while its 2013 pre-tax profit fell 22 percent.

$1 = 92.7500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.