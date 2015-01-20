FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Housing Finance prices 3.5-bln shilling cash call
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's Housing Finance prices 3.5-bln shilling cash call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Kenyan mortgage firm Housing Finance set the price of its 3.5 billion shillings ($38.29 million) rights issue at 30 shilling each, it said on Tuesday.

The offer price represents a 28.9 percent discount on the weighted average closing market price of its shares for the six months to the end of last October, it said.

Funds raised from the one for every two shares held issue will be used to help the company increase lending.

Housing Finance turned to the cash call after high interest rates forced it to abandon plans for a corporate bond issue last year.

The offer will open on Feb. 19 and run till March 13, said Housing Finance, the only listed dedicated mortgage firm in the east African nation.

Kenya needs 210,000 new housing units a year, well above the 50,000 houses actually built, according to a study by the country’s central bank and the World Bank. Several banks have been seeking funds to expand lending to mortgage seekers. ($1 = 91.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.