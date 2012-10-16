Kenya's Housing Finance bond raises $62 mln

NAIROBI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Kenyan mortgage firm Housing Finance raised 5.2 billion shillings ($61.07 million) from the sale of a second tranche of a 7-year bond to fund expansion, it said on Tuesday.

The bond was originally due to raise 2.9 billion shillings, but was oversubscribed.

The east African economy of 40 million people has a big housing shortage where demand is at 200,000 units per year against a supply of 50,000 units. This creates opportunities for companies with deep pockets to fill the gap.

“Housing development is a capital intensive business that requires steady long-tenor funding streams that can only be sustained by diversifying our funding sources,” Housing Finance Managing Director Frank Ireri said in a statement.

Housing Finance issued the first tranche of the 10 billion shilling bond in 2010, raising 7 billion shillings above its target of 5 billion shillings.

Although Kenya’s debt market has boomed in recent years as investors search for higher yields, corporate issuance has lagged behind government bonds, with only eight outstanding corporate bonds on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

The bond, with a fixed rate of 13 percent, is expected to be listed on the Exchange on Oct. 30, the company said. ($1 = 85.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Jane Merriman) (nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; Tel: +254202224717)