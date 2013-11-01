Kenya's Housing Finance gets nod for $234 million bond

NAIROBI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kenyan mortgage financier Housing Finance has secured approval to issue a 20 billion shillings ($234.33 million) corporate bond, the market regulator said on Friday.

The east African nation faces a huge annual housing deficit, with some independent studies putting the demand at 160,000 units per year, against a supply of 30,000 units.

The regulator Capital Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement that the bond will be classified as a medium-term note.

Executives of Housing Finance, which has recently moved into developing houses as well, were not immediately available for a comment. ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Cowell)