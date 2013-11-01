FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Housing Finance gets nod for $234 million bond
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 1, 2013 / 7:28 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya's Housing Finance gets nod for $234 million bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kenyan mortgage financier Housing Finance has secured approval to issue a 20 billion shillings ($234.33 million) corporate bond, the market regulator said on Friday.

The east African nation faces a huge annual housing deficit, with some independent studies putting the demand at 160,000 units per year, against a supply of 30,000 units.

The regulator Capital Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement that the bond will be classified as a medium-term note.

Executives of Housing Finance, which has recently moved into developing houses as well, were not immediately available for a comment. ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.