Kenya's Housing Finance first-half pretax profit jumps 60 pct
July 18, 2013 / 2:18 PM / in 4 years

Kenya's Housing Finance first-half pretax profit jumps 60 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 18 (Reuters) - Kenyan mortgage lender Housing Finance posted a 60 percent jump in half-year pretax profit on Thursday, helped by growth in net interest income.

Pretax profit rose to 574 million shillings ($6.6 million) for the period through June, thanks to a 58 percent increase in net interest income to 1.38 billion.

It said it benefited from a cut in lending rates by the central banks, which sent commercial rates down to a low of 14 percent during the period, from 25 percent a last ago.

Managing Director Frank Ireri said he expected the company’s performance to be maintained in to the second half of 2013, citing growth opportunities in the country’s new devolved system of government, that created 47 new counties.

The new local governments are expected to undertake new infrastructure projects including the construction of houses.

Housing Finance’s non-performing loan book more than doubled to 2.3 billion shillings from 1.02 billion, which Ireri attributed to changes in the land law on debt recovery. Its loan book grew to 32.4 billion shillings.

Total operating expenses increased to 956.6 million from 663.6 million, mainly due to investment in new subsidiaries like a construction business.

It said it will pay an interim dividend of 0.75 shillings per share, up from 0.70 in the same period in 2012.

Housing Finance shares were unchanged at 26 shilling during Thursday’s session. The results were issued after the market was closed.

$1 = 86.9000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Holmes

