Lower rates drive Housing Finance's Q1 profit up 46 pct

* Q1 pretax up 46 pct to 195 mln shillings

* Net interest income 665.1 mln shillings vs 456 mln

NAIROBI, April 25 (Reuters) - Strong loan book growth lifted Kenyan mortgage firm Housing Finance’s pretax profit 46 percent in the first quarter to 195 million shillings ($2.3 million), the company said on Thursday.

Like other Kenyan lenders, Housing Finance has benefited from a drop in lending rates, which fell to an average of 18 percent in the second half of 2012 from 25 percent in the first six months of the year after the central bank cut rates.

The company was upbeat on prospects for the rest of the year on the back of a more positive political situation.

“Following recent peaceful national elections, we expect sustained growth during the year,” Managing Director Frank Ireri said in a statement.

Housing Finance’s net interest income jumped to 665.1 million shillings in the three months through March from 456 million in the same period a year ago, the company said, adding that customer deposits increased by nearly a third.

Housing Finance has invested 255 million shillings through its subsidiary Kenya Building Society (KBS) to develop affordable homes and expects the investment to start helping its bottom line by the final quarter of 2013.

Ireri said the firm may seek additional funding in the last quarter of this year to further capitalise KBS.

Earnings per share jumped 46 percent to 3.39 shillings, Housing Finance said. ($1 = 83.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and David Holmes)