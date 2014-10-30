FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Housing Finance 9-month pretax profit up 15 pct
October 30, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's Housing Finance 9-month pretax profit up 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kenyan mortgage lender Housing Finance reported a 15-percent rise in nine-month pretax profit on Thursday, helped by growth in net interest income.

Pretax profit rose to 1.03 billion Kenyan shillings ($11.55 million) for the nine months to September 30. Net interest income rose by 11 percent to 2.18 billion shillings.

Housing Finance’s net non-performing loans increased to 3.4 billion shillings from 2.4 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

Like other banks, it has benefited from a cut in the benchmark lending rate by the central bank to 8.5 percent.

East Africa’s biggest economy has kept its benchmark rate on hold since July last year, after halting an easing cycle that began in September 2012. It has said inflation, which fell to 6.60 percent in September, is under control.

The bank’s loan book grew by 29 percent to 43.3 billion shillings.

At 0930 GMT, Housing Finance was trading 0.55 percent higher at 46 shillings per share.

1 U.S. dollar = 89.2000 Kenyan shilling Writing by James Macharia; editing by George Obulutsa and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
