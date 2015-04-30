FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Housing Finance Q1 pretax profit up 1 percent
April 30, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Housing Finance Q1 pretax profit up 1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 30 (Reuters) - Kenya’s second-largest mortgage provider Housing Finance reported on Thursday a 1 percent rise in pretax profit for the first quarter, helped by higher interest income.

It said in a statement pretax profit rose to 320.4 million shillings ($3.4 million) from 316 million in the first quarter of 2014.

Net interest income rose to 782.52 million shillings from 652.05 million, helped by net loans and advances to customers jumping by 28 percent to 47.69 billion shillings.

Gross non-performing loans increased to 3.87 billion shillings from 3.58 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share fell to 2.54 shillings from 3.83 shillings. ($1 = 94.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)

