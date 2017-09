THE HAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The start of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta’s trial for crimes against humanity has been postponed until Feb. 5, the International Criminal Court said in a statement on Thursday.

Defence lawyers last week asked for the original start date of Nov. 12 to be dropped, saying Kenyatta needed time to deal with the aftermath of the September attack on the Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi.