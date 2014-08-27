FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's I&M Bank H1 profit up 9 pct on interest income
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's I&M Bank H1 profit up 9 pct on interest income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kenya’s I&M Bank on Wednesday reported a 9.2 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to 3.8 billion shillings ($43 million), helped up by a rise in net interest income.

Banks in east Africa’s biggest economy have raked in higher earnings so far in 2014, buoyed by rising lending on the back of steady interest rates and economic growth.

The bank, which also operates in Mauritius, Tanzania and Rwanda, said net interest income climbed 20 percent to 4.98 billion shillings in the period to the end of June, the bank said in a statement.

Earnings per share rose to 12.46 shillings during the six months compared with 12.21 shillings previously.

The bank’s shares lost 50 cents to close at 57 shillings on Wednesday before the results were announced.

1 US dollar = 88.3500 Kenyan shilling Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.