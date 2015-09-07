FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's I&M Holdings says plans to buy Giro Commercial Bank
September 7, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's I&M Holdings says plans to buy Giro Commercial Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kenya’s I&M Holdings said on Monday it planned to buy a locally-owned Giro Commercial Bank for an undisclosed amount.

I&M Holdings, which has stakes in banks in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Mauritius, plans to merge Giro with its subsidiary I&M Bank, it said in a statement.

The transaction is subject to approval from the central bank, the Capital Markets Authority and the Competition Authority of Kenya, and Giro’s shareholders, it said.

At the end of the first half of 2015, I&M Holdings had assets worth 189.3 billion shillings ($1.79 billion), while Giro Commercial Bank had assets worth 16.21 billion.

The government sought to encourage mergers in the sector by calling for an increase in the minimum core capital for commercial banks. But parliament rejected that proposal last month, saying it would hurt the banking industry’s growth.

$1 = 105.7000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
