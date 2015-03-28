FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's I&M Holdings 2014 pretax profit up 13 pct
March 28, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's I&M Holdings 2014 pretax profit up 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 28 (Reuters) - Kenya’s I&M Holdings said pretax profit rose 13 percent to 8.23 billion Kenyan shillings ($89.5 million) in 2014, helped by rising interest income.

I&M Holdings, which has stakes in banks in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Mauritius, said its net interest income rose to 10.40 billion shillings from 8.89 billion in 2013, driven by a 22 percent jump in loans and advances to customers to 112.49 billion.

Earnings per share rose to 13.56 shillings from 11.75. It recommended the payment of a dividend of 2.90 shillings per share. ($1 = 92.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)

