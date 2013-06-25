Newly listed Kenyan lender I&M plans to raise more cash for M&A

NAIROBI, June 25 (Reuters) - Kenya’s I&M Bank plans to raise more cash to fund its expansion strategy, its executive director said on Tuesday, after the firm listed its shares on the Nairobi bourse.

The bank, which has one of the best return on capital rates in the sector in Kenya at 25 percent, would open for business in Uganda this year, building on its presence in Rwanda and Mauritius, he said, and would raise extra capital to expand.

“As we look at other territories, maybe we can look at acquisitions or mergers in Kenya or in the region, because now we have access to the capital markets,” said Executive Director Sarit Raja-Shah, without saying which market I&M might tap.

He said barring suitable acquisitions the bank would apply for its own banking licences in neighbouring markets.

The lender listed its existing 32 million shares at 90 shillings ($1.04) and the stock rose to 102 shillings.

I&M’s assets as stated in the listing prospectus were worth 145 billion shillings. ($1 = 86.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Louise Ireland and Edmund Blair)