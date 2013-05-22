FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan lender I&M looks to list shares by June
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
May 22, 2013 / 3:47 PM / in 4 years

Kenyan lender I&M looks to list shares by June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 22 (Reuters) - Kenyan lender I&M plans to list shares on the stock market by next month after it completed a merger with small investment company City Trust, I&M said on Wednesday.

I&M and City Trust combined through a share swap and the new company, named I&M Holdings Limited, holds the assets of both banks.

“The transaction ... provides us with the platform to raise additional capital in the future to facilitate the achievement of our long-term growth and expansion strategy,” Arun Mathur, I&M Bank’s chief executive, said in a statement.

The company did not say whether the listing would take place following a share sale or a placing with financial institutions.

City Trust, with share capital of 28.8 million Kenyan shillings ($341,800), was listed on an alternative segment of the Nairobi bourse reserved for companies with share capital below 50 million shillings.

I&M Holdings Limited, with share capital of more than 2.8 billion shillings ($33.23 million), will list on the main market segment. It has assets worth 145 billion shillings.

I&M operates in Rwanda through Banque Commerciale Du Rwanda, which it acquired in the middle of 2012, as well as Tanzania where it operates branches under the I&M brand. ($1 = 84.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.