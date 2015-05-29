UPDATE 2-Kenya inflation falls in May, rate increase seen

(Adds analyst’s comment)

NAIROBI, May 29 (Reuters) - Kenya’s year-on-year inflation fell to 6.87 percent in May from 7.08 percent the previous month as food prices eased, the statistics office said on Friday.

The drop in the rate will be welcomed by policymakers, who brought their rate-setting meeting forward by a month to June 9 after inflation rose faster than expected in April and the shilling weakened against the dollar.

The statistics office said the monthly increase of food prices slowed in May at 1.06 percent, compared with 3.92 percent in April.

It attributed the drop in prices of some food items such as green vegetables to improved supply on the back ongoing rains in most parts of the country.

Razia Khan, head of research for Africa at Standard Chartered, said she still expected inflation to rise to about 9 percent by the end of this year, despite the slowing in May.

She attributed the forecast to the recent weakening of the currency and the projected rise in the price of oil in the second half.

“Poor rains and the pressure on food prices remain a threat,” she said, adding this will force policymakers to act.

“The data argues for a proactive response from the CBK (central bank). We expect the CBK to raise its CBR rate by 100 basis points to 9.5 percent at the now brought-forward June 9 MPC meeting.”