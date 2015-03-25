FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan insurer Jubilee says 2014 pre-tax profit surged 25 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Kenyan insurer Jubilee says 2014 pre-tax profit surged 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 25 (Reuters) - Kenyan insurer Jubilee Holdings said on Wednesday pre-tax profit climbed 25 percent in 2014 as its gross written premiums surged.

Jubilee, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Mauritius, said pre-tax profit for the year rose to 3.95 billion shillings ($43 million) from 3.15 billion shillings a year earlier.

The insurer said its gross written premiums jumped 30 percent in 2014 to 30.35 billion shillings. Insurance is seen as a growth area in the economy of Kenya, where only about 8 percent of the population has any form of coverage.

Earnings per share rose 26 percent to 48 shillings.

Jubilee’s board of directors recommended a bonus share issue of one for every 10 held and the payment of a final dividend of 7.50 shillings per share, subject to withholding tax, making it a total of 8.50 shillings for the year.

$1 = 91.7000 Kenyan shillings $1 = 91.8000 Kenyan shillings Editing by Edmund Blair and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.