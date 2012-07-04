Kenya cancels Iran oil deal due to sanctions

NAIROBI, July 4 (Reuters) - Kenya is cancelling an agreement to import 4 million tonnes of Iranian crude oil per year because of international sanctions against Iran, the top official in the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

“We signed an MoU but it is being cancelled. There is an embargo on Iranian oil. We don’t want to get involved in the intricacies of international inter-governmental issues,” Patrick Nyoike, permanent secretary in the energy ministry told Reuters. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and Alison Birrane)