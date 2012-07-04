FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain urges Kenya not to import more Iranian oil
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
July 4, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Britain urges Kenya not to import more Iranian oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 4 (Reuters) - Britain urged Kenya on Wednesday not to increase its imports of Iranian oil at a time the international community is increasing pressure on Iran to take steps to demonstrate its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, the foreign office said.

“The EU has recently implemented an embargo on Iranian oil and the U.S. introduced sanctions targeting oil payments through the Central Bank of Iran. Kenya should consider carefully whether its plans will fall foul or undermine these measures,” a foreign office spokesman told Reuters.

Kenya said on Monday it had agreed to import 4 million tonnes of Iranian crude oil per year. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia and Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
