FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's NIC bank gets regulator approval for bonus share issue
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's NIC bank gets regulator approval for bonus share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 8 (Reuters) - Kenya’s NIC Bank said on Tuesday it had received regulatory approval for a bonus share issue of one new ordinary share for every 10 fully paid up ordinary shares.

Ranked in the second tier of Kenyan banks, NIC said in a statement that the bonus share issue remained subject to shareholder approval.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, posted an 11 percent rise in pretax profit in 2013, helped by growth in net interest income.

The new shares would be issued to shareholders on May 8, the bank said.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.