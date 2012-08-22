Kenya's Jubilee Holdings H1 profit rises 19 pct

NAIROBI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Kenyan insurer Jubilee Holdings posted a 19 percent rise in pretax profit and a jump in revenue by a third for the first six months of this year as it took advantage of the rapid growth of East Africa’s relatively untapped market.

The general and medical insurer, which also has operations in neighbouring Uganda and Tanzania, said on Wednesday that pretax profit rose to 928 million shillings ($11.05 million) on revenue of 10.6 billion shillings in the first half.

Jubilee, which marked its 75th year in operation, is the largest insurance company by gross premiums in East Africa, where less than 2 percent of the nearly 100 million population have any form of insurance.

“Our results amply demonstrate that we have the wisdom and experience of a 75-year old but the speed and agility of a 20-year old. This is how during the last eight years, Jubilee has grown tenfold,” Chairman Nizar Juma said in a statement.

The company said its short-term and long-term businesses both grew by double digits, while investment income increased 47 percent to 1.442 billion shillings.

Jubilee also has businesses in Rwanda, Burundi and Mauritius and plans to start operations in 12 new markets in Africa by 2014. ($1 = 84.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and Jane Baird)