Kenyan insurer Jubilee's mid-year pretax profit up 35 pct

NAIROBI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Kenyan insurer Jubilee Holdings increased its profit before tax 35 percent to 1.54 billion shillings ($17.4 million) in the first six months of this year, it said on Tuesday.

The company, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Mauritius and Burundi, attributed the growth from the same period a year earlier to a 28.5 percent jump in gross premiums to nearly 13 billion shillings.

Earnings per share increased to 18 shillings from 13.3 shillings in the same period a year earlier, Jubilee said. It recommended an interim dividend of 1.00 shilling per share, unchanged from last year. (1 US dollar = 88.6500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic and David Clarke)