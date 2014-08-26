FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan insurer Jubilee's mid-year pretax profit up 35 pct
August 26, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan insurer Jubilee's mid-year pretax profit up 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Kenyan insurer Jubilee Holdings increased its profit before tax 35 percent to 1.54 billion shillings ($17.4 million) in the first six months of this year, it said on Tuesday.

The company, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Mauritius and Burundi, attributed the growth from the same period a year earlier to a 28.5 percent jump in gross premiums to nearly 13 billion shillings.

Earnings per share increased to 18 shillings from 13.3 shillings in the same period a year earlier, Jubilee said. It recommended an interim dividend of 1.00 shilling per share, unchanged from last year. (1 US dollar = 88.6500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic and David Clarke)

