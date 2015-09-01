FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Jubilee Holdings says first-half profit rises 16 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Jubilee Holdings says first-half profit rises 16 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Kenyan insurer Jubilee Holdings posted a 16 percent rise in pretax profit for the first six months of this year, boosted by increases in life and medical insurance premiums.

Jubilee, which also has operations in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Mauritius said pretax profit for the period to June 30 rose to 1.78 billion shillings ($17 million) from 1.54 billion shillings a year earlier.

Insurance is seen as a growth area in Kenya, where only about 8 percent of the population has any form of coverage. The insurer said its gross written premiums rose 8 percent in the first-half of the year to 16.4 billion shillings.

The biggest percentage increase in premiums was a 29.4 percent jump for life insurance followed by a 12.9 percent rise in medical insurance premiums.

Earnings per share rose 23.4 percent to 22.20 shillings.

Jubilee’s board of directors recommended an interim dividend of 20 percent or one shilling per share held, subject to withholding tax. ($1 = 103.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.