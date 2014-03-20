FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Jubilee pretax profit jumps 17 pct in 2013
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya's Jubilee pretax profit jumps 17 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 20 (Reuters) - Kenyan insurer Jubilee Holdings posted a 17 percent rise in pretax profit for last year to 3.15 billion shillings ($36.4 million), it said on Thursday.

Insurance is seen as a growth area in the east African nation, with the latest data showing only about 8 percent of the population has any form of coverage.

The company attributed the jump in earnings to a 16 percent rise in its gross written premiums to 23.42 billion shillings.

Earnings per share rose by 9 percent to 38 shillings, while the total dividend for the year increased by 40 percent to 7 shillings per share. ($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.