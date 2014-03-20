Kenya's Jubilee pretax profit jumps 17 pct in 2013

NAIROBI, March 20 (Reuters) - Kenyan insurer Jubilee Holdings posted a 17 percent rise in pretax profit for last year to 3.15 billion shillings ($36.4 million), it said on Thursday.

Insurance is seen as a growth area in the east African nation, with the latest data showing only about 8 percent of the population has any form of coverage.

The company attributed the jump in earnings to a 16 percent rise in its gross written premiums to 23.42 billion shillings.

Earnings per share rose by 9 percent to 38 shillings, while the total dividend for the year increased by 40 percent to 7 shillings per share. ($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Holmes)