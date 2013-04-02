FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan agricultural firm Kakuzi 2012 profit falls 26 pct
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
April 2, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Kenyan agricultural firm Kakuzi 2012 profit falls 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 2 (Reuters) - Kenyan agricultural firm Kakuzi posted a 26 percent drop in pretax profit last year to 479 million shillings ($5.62 million), hit by lower prices of avocados and the sale of one of its tea subsidiaries.

The firm issued a profit warning last year, citing lower prices of its export crops due to the economic problems in the euro zone, the strengthening of the shilling against the euro and the sale of a subsidiary tea firm, Siret.

“The profits ... are down on last year having been affected by only eight months trading of Siret tea operations, the prevailing strength of the exchange rate together with relatively poor prices attained on avocados,” Kakuzi said.

The sale of Siret was concluded last August.

Earnings per share fell 19.35 shillings from 28.06 shillings, Kakuzi said. It proposed a dividend of 3.75 shillings per share, unchanged from the previous year.

Kakuzi said it had appointed Christopher Flowers as managing director to replace Graham Mclean.

$1 = 85.3000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.